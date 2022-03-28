CISF conducts mock drill to counter terrorist acts

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A multi-agency counter-terrorist mock drill was conducted by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) at Dilli Haat INA metro station on Sunday to check the preparedness and response of various agencies.

Under the mock drill a situation of IED (improvised explosive device) blast, indiscriminate firing on passengers, metro staff and CISF personnel and taking of hostage by terrorists was created, a CISF official said.

#CISF conducted a multi-agency mega mock exercise (Operation-Samanvay) on CBRN attack, IED & Armed attack at Dilli Haat INA Metro station, DMRC Delhi. Teams of #CISF #NDRF #DMRC #DDMA, Delhi SWAT, Delhi Police & Fire Service participated in the exercise.@HMOIndia @PIB_India pic.twitter.com/mPM3umfO4F — CISF (@CISFHQrs) March 27, 2022

As the situation “warranted” response from various agencies, the CISF alerted them as per the national disaster management protocol, the official said. More than 640 personnel drawn from the national disaster response force (NDRF), Delhi police SWAT (special weapons and tactics), Delhi metro rail police, national security guard (NSG), Delhi disaster management authority, fire department, traffic police, district police and health services conducted a joint operation with the CISF for about three hours.