STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Kashmiri migrant teachers reject claims Delhi government regularised them

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 233 Kashmiri migrant teachers were struggling to get regularised for years in Delhi.

Published: 28th March 2022 11:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kashmiri Pandit

Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Global Kashmiri Pandit Diaspora)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Government School Teachers Association (Migrant) on Monday rejected the claims of the Delhi government for regularising Kashmiri Pandit teachers, saying they were given permanent jobs following the court's intervention.

Speaking in the Delhi Assembly, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said 233 Kashmiri migrant teachers were struggling to get regularised for years in Delhi.

"They were contractually employed. They were forced out overnight, they didn't have time to collect certificates. These Kashmiri teachers were threatened of being fired if they didn't produce certificates. It was CM Arvind Kejriwal who decided to support them and regularise their employment," he said.

He (Kejriwal) understood that it was the responsibility of the whole country to heal their (migrants) wounds, Sisodia said.

However, the Government School Teachers (Migrant) Association rejected the statement.

Talking about events leading to their regularisation, they said it was in 2010 that Kashmiri migrant teachers approached the Delhi Hight Court over the issue.

Five years later, in 2015, a single bench of the high court delivered the verdict in favour of Kashmiri migrant teachers, which was subsequently challenged by the Delhi government in the double bench of the high court, which also directed that they be regularized, the association said.

The government approached the Supreme Court in the matter but the apex court upheld high court's verdict and directed that the teachers be regularised.

It was in January 2019 that they were regularised by the Delhi government, it said.

"These events indicate that the Delhi government was never interested in the services of Kashmiri Migrant teachers. In fact, the Delhi government opposed the regularisation till the very end," the association said in a statement.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kashmiri Pandit Government School Teachers Association
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp