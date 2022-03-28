STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Traders hail move to turn market into garment hub

There are around 15,000 shops in the market which has been dubbed as Asia’s biggest wholesale market, according to Balli.

Published: 28th March 2022 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th March 2022 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Traders at the Gandhi Nagar textile market welcomed the government’s decision to develop it as a “grand garment hub”, saying it has the potential to generate more revenue and thousands of jobs.

Presenting the budget in the Delhi Assembly for the financial year 2022-23 on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said that the government has planned to develop the textile market in Gandhi Nagar as a “grand garment hub” and it will be re-branded to generate more jobs in the next five years.

KK Balli, president of the Association of Wholesale Readymade Garment Dealers (Gandhi Nagar), said retailers have been demanding the restructuring of the market for quite a long time as several structural flaws prevented the growth of their businesses.

There are around 15,000 shops in the market which has been dubbed as Asia’s biggest wholesale market, according to Balli. This is the first time the grievances of the traders have been considered, he said.
“We talked with the authorities regarding the infrastructure problems in the area several times. We are very thankful to the government for the announcement,” he said. 

Balli said that the market required a sewage system, proper wiring and installation of transformers. He also noted that there is no single multi-storey parking which creates problem for costumers.  “For several years we have been bearing the brunt of poor infrastructure. We hope that the budget allocated for the development of the market will help in infrastructure improvements,” he added. 

Gandhi Nagar textile market Association of Wholesale Readymade Garment Dealers
