Admission to eight Jamia Courses through CUET

Jamia Millia Islamia will admit students to eight courses through the Common University Entrance Test during the 2022-23 academic session.

Published: 29th March 2022 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Jamia Millia Islamia will admit students to eight courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) during the 2022-23 academic session. The courses for which the CUET will be held are BA Hons Hindi, BA Hons Sanskrit, BA Hons french, BA Hons economics, BA Hons history, BSc biotechnology and B.Vocal (solar energy). 

Jamia registrar, Nazim Hussain Jafri said the university took this decision in a meeting attended by the top officials. A senior official of Jamia on Monday stated that they have shared their admission process and the number of subjects for which they will hold the CUET to the UGC and will wait for the reply.

On March 22, when UGC had issued the notification regarding CUET, Jamia Vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar had said the Varsity already conducts common entrance exams for many UG courses, including BCom, so the committee will decide which all courses need to be added. 

Students are advised to follow university websites www.jmi.ac.in and http://jmicoe.in for updates regarding courses and other details.  Students who are interested in applying for these courses will have to fill online forms of CUET as well as JMI.

The university also mentioned the eligibility criteria for the programme which states that the students should have scored at least 50 per cent marks in their Class 12 boards exam. As per past practice, the university will admit students in the BTech programme on the basis of scores in JEE and admission in the BDS programme will be done on the basis of score in NEET. 

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar had last week announced that all central universities will have to implement CUET. He had also emphasised that CUET will not tamper with the existing reservation policies of special institutions.

Being a minority institution, JMI follows special reservation policies. The varsity reserves 50 per cent of its seats for minority candidates. The university had previously conducted its own entrance examination for admission into all undergraduate courses.

Class 12 results not to be considered

UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar said that the CUET will be held in the first week of July and Class 12 board exam marks will no longer be considered. However, the UGC noted that these marks could still be used as an eligibility criterion, casting doubts on the actual value of these scores.

CUET registration to begin from April 2

The CUET will be a computerised test to be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) and the application window for the same will reportedly open from the first week of April. Following the exam, the NTA will prepare a merit list on the basis of which these universities will admit students. The registrations will begin from April 2, 2022.

