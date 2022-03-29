Ghalib’s farcical visit to Delhi

Anjani Chadha By

Express News Service

Right before the start of director M Sayeed Alam’s satirical comedy Ghalib in New Delhi, the hall authorities greet you with the phrase ‘Have a good laugh!’. Unsure of what follows next, the audience—there were more than a hundred viewers seated at the LTG Auditorium, Mandi House, on Sunday evening—waited for the magic to unfold. The next 120-minutes turned the aforementioned phrase into reality.

Since their first show in 1997, Alam—he has co-written and co-directed the play with playwright Mrinal Mathur—and his team at Pierrot’s Troupe have performed this Hindi-Urdu play over 530 times, making it one of India’s longest-running comedies that is centred on the rebirth of 18th Century Urdu poet Mirza Ghalib in his beloved city Delhi.

A satirical turn of events

Ghalib in New Delhi forays into the incongruous entry of the poet into the 21st Century, stirring a wave of madness. Over a course of encounters with a number of characters that are rooted in Delhi’s linguistic and cultural practices, we witness Ghalib’s transition into a true ‘Dilliwala’ and a Page 3 celebrity.

Ghalib in New Delhi is an absorbing reflection of our times. The satirical play is loaded with key political references—these are comments related to Punjab and Uttar Pradesh elections or even Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, among others—and utilises farcical elements to keep the audience hooked.

The quintessential characters, each with a strong stage presence, brought a unique persona to the stage. Alam’s impeccable portrayal of the central character Ghalib was an unmissable treat and the supporting cast also fared well to match his skill that is rooted in years of experience.

Sarita Vihar-resident Atul Bhardwaj, who was in the audience, concluded, “The play was hilarious. I loved the fact that they incorporated current affairs in their dialogues; that was the highlight for me.”