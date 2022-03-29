Mohalla clinics to get facelift with more doctors

Ankita Upadhyay By

NEW DELHI: Apart from setting up new mohalla clinics, the city government is also planning to remodel the existing ones by employing more doctors and staff and arranging more medicines in the clinics across the national capital.

On Saturday, the government allocated an amount of `475 crore for mohalla clinics and polyclinics in the 2022-23 Budget announced. According to the health department officials, the focus is to revamp the existing mohalla clinics as there is a shortage of staff at Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinics (AAMC).

On an average around 200 patients visit the clinics on a daily basis. Considering the growing number of patients, the shortage of staff is a major problem for these clinics to operate. The officials highlighted the gaps at the district level and stated that the department is planning to conduct written examinations for doctors on the same lines as those taken for other staff.

He added that Indraprastha University will conduct examinations to hire more doctors for the AAMCs.

On several occasions there have been complaints by patients that the medicine runs out of stock at the clinics. To address the shortage of drugs, the health department is planning to explore the option of sourcing the drugs from PM Jan Aushadhi Kendras (PMJAK) and according to the officials, the process will be planned with the competent authorities in PMJAK.

The officials added that it has come into light that some health workers have also shown unprofessional behaviour and their engagement with the program is being reassessed. The mohalla clinics is one of the flagship programs of the government aimed at providing free healthcare and medication to the city’s poor. After assuming charge of the city in 2015, the government promised to construct 1,000 mohalla clinics in an attempt to boost the city’s healthcare infrastructure.

As of now, 520 mohalla clinics, 29 polyclinics and 38 multi-speciality/super speciality hospitals are being run, and 94 polyclinics are being established by upgrading existing dispensaries. The health department will also arrange new portable shipping containers for more space. Meanwhile, official sources said that to address the shortage of land availability for construction of new mohalla clinics in the city, land will be made available from DDA earmarked land meant for primary health centers.

