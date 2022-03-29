STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Motion against Delhi BJP chief fabricated: Opposition leader

The Delhi assembly passed the censure motion tabled by AAP MLA Mohinder Goel against Gupta for allegedly using derogatory words against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Published: 29th March 2022 08:19 AM

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Leader of Opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri on Monday alleged that a censure motion based on “fabricated” charges was “unconstitutionally” passed by the House against state BJP president Adesh Gupta.

The Delhi assembly passed the censure motion tabled by AAP MLA Mohinder Goel against Gupta for allegedly using derogatory words against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Addressing a press conference later, Bidhuri charged, “The censure motion against Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta was based on fabricated allegations, and it was passed unconstitutionally in the House.”  The Delhi BJP president too issued a statement saying Kejriwal should immediately apologise for “making fun of Kashmiri Pandits”.

“Despite holding such a high constitutional post, Chief Minister Kejriwal has neither cared for the decency of the assembly nor has he respected Kashmiri Pandits,” Gupta alleged. He further said history is witness to the fact that whoever “insulted Hindus and made fun of them” has met with a “bad end”.

Leaders of the saffron party have been attacking Kejriwal for his address in the assembly on March 25, in which he assailed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi over ‘The Kashmir Files’ movie.

