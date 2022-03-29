NCPCR seeks report on homeless kids within 15 days

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Two days after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal proposed to set up a boarding school for the homeless children in the city, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Monday wrote to the government seeking information pertaining to the status of homeless children in the national capital within 15 days.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, Delhi, the NCPCR wrote, “The commission has come across a speech posted on twitter handle of CM regarding steps proposed to be taken by the government for rehabilitation of homeless children. It was stated that the children who are in streets are not being dealt with in a humanitarian way. They are rescued from streets and put in child care institutions (CCI). They run away from the instiutuions due to lack of adequate child care facilities.”

“Therefore, keeping in view the serious issue of homeless children, the commission is concerned about the inadequate facilities for these children in child care institutions in Delhi. The commission, therefore, requests that the information pertaining to the status of children in Delhi may be provided to the commission at the earliest,” read the letter.

NCPCR complained that so far four monthly meetings with all states/UTs in the past five months have been conducted by NCPCR and the Department of Women and Child, but the government has not informed or taken any step regarding the matter.

Following details sought

Number of children rescued from streets in the past six months

Children rescued and placed in child care institutions in last six months

Children who ran away from child care institutions in six months

Details of those children, date on which they ran away, copies of FIRs registered in all such cases

Information on action against officials