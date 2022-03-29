STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
SpiceJet wing damaged after hitting airport pole at Delhi airport

None of the passengers were injured and the DGCA has begun an investigation into the matter.

Published: 29th March 2022 08:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th March 2022 08:36 AM

A SpiceJet aircraft after it hit a pole on the tarmac at IGI Airport on Monday. The damaged part of the plan is circled in the picture below | Pti

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A SpiceJet plane was damaged on Monday when its wing hit a lightning pole at the Delhi airport when the aircraft was pushed back from the parking position to be ready for takeoff to Jammu, Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) officials said. 

The Boeing 737-800 aircraft of SpiceJet was being pushed back Monday morning when its right wing hit the lightning pole in the apron area of the airport.  The plane was scheduled to depart from Delhi at 9.20 am, officials noted. 

In a statement, a SpiceJet spokesperson said, “On March 28, 2022, SpiceJet flight SG 160 was scheduled to operate between Delhi and Jammu.” “During push back, the right wing trailing edge came in close contact with a pole, causing damage to aileron. A replacement aircraft has been arranged to operate the flight,” he said.          

