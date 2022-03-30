STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
DCPCR task force to rehabilitate homeless kids

Homeless children play with a mobile phone at a night shelter on a chilly day.

Image used for representational purpose only.(Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  With the strategic support of the Dialogue and Development Commission of Delhi (DDCD), the Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) launched a project in collaboration with Salaam Baalak Trust and Youth Reach will be deploying a dedicated field task-force for rehabilitation and reintegration of children in street situations.

In order to nurture vulnerable children into responsible citizens, the project aims to elevate the lives of street children. The task-force will focus on identifying and providing educational, financial and guardianship support to street children. Setting up of residential schools by Delhi government will further strengthen this project’s effort to provide street children with a safe environment immersed with learning and support.

DDC Delhi vice-chairperson Jasmine Shah said, “The Delhi government under the leadership of CM Arvind Kejriwal has developed a comprehensive plan aimed at bringing dignity and care into the lives of homeless and street-associated children in Delhi.”

He said, “In this year’s budget, we have set aside Rs 10 crore to create a residential school that will not only provide education but also emotional and psychological support to vulnerable children. By launching this task force, we will be able to deploy focused efforts to start providing these children with the basic amenities they deserve including education and guardianship.”

Focus on providing educational, financial and guardianship support
