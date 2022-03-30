Drive for lane discipline among buses drivers

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot on Tuesday said bus drivers who will not ply on

designated lanes from April 1 will be slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 while repeat offenders can lose their driving licenses and get prosecuted under the Motor Vehicle Act.

Gahlot said the transport department will launch the enforcement drive from April 1 under which all the DTC and cluster buses will follow lane discipline across the city. He said the traffic police has been asked for an intensive enforcement of the drive.

Gahlot added that the transport department will soon launch a WhatsApp number on which people can send videos bus drivers violating the rule. “Bus drivers violating designated lanes on the roads will be slapped with a fine of Rs 10,000 and they can even face suspension of driving licence, prosecution under MV Act and cancellation of vehicle permit on repeat offences from April 1,” the minister said.

A senior government official said the lane discipline enforcement drive would be undertaken in accordance with the Supreme Court orders.