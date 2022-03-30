STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Focus on boosting border, waterways tourism infrastructure

The ministry, in association with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, also provides financial assistance for development of identified tourism routes under Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN 3.

Published: 30th March 2022 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  In addition to various initiatives and campaigns to encourage tourists to visit destinations in border areas, the Ministry of Tourism allocates funds to other government agencies for development and improvement of infrastructure. 

According to the ministry, it sanctioned Rs 13.12 crore to Border Security Force (BSF) for the development of a Joint Check Post at Attari border in Punjab while Rs 28. 03 crore was allocated to Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for construction of jetties at nine main points of embarkation or disembarkation of river cruise on National Waterways No 1 and 2, including Assam (Neamati, Pandu, Jogighopa and Biswanath Ghat). 

The ministry, in association with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, also provides financial assistance for development of identified tourism routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN 3. The scheme is to connect underserved airports to key airports through flights.

Union tourism and culture minister G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha that the ministry provides financial assistance on the basis of submission of Detailed Project Reports, availability of funds and adherence to scheme guidelines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
G Kishan Reddy Ministry of Tourism
India Matters
Candidates queuing up for NEET counselling. (File photo| Radhakrishnan, Express)
Has NEET served the purpose of its creation?
Forest officials and Railway Protection Force personnel at work to nab the leopard
Leopard rode goods train to reach Bengaluru?
Representational Image
At last, Irulas get permission to sell snake venom
The 75-year-old bookstore, Higginbotham’s, on MG Road in Thiruvananthapuram | B P Deepu
Kerala capital’s beloved bookstore downs shutters after 75 years

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp