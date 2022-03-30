Focus on boosting border, waterways tourism infrastructure

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In addition to various initiatives and campaigns to encourage tourists to visit destinations in border areas, the Ministry of Tourism allocates funds to other government agencies for development and improvement of infrastructure.

According to the ministry, it sanctioned Rs 13.12 crore to Border Security Force (BSF) for the development of a Joint Check Post at Attari border in Punjab while Rs 28. 03 crore was allocated to Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) for construction of jetties at nine main points of embarkation or disembarkation of river cruise on National Waterways No 1 and 2, including Assam (Neamati, Pandu, Jogighopa and Biswanath Ghat).

The ministry, in association with the Ministry of Civil Aviation, also provides financial assistance for development of identified tourism routes under the Regional Connectivity Scheme-UDAN 3. The scheme is to connect underserved airports to key airports through flights.

Union tourism and culture minister G Kishan Reddy said in the Lok Sabha that the ministry provides financial assistance on the basis of submission of Detailed Project Reports, availability of funds and adherence to scheme guidelines.