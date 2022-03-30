STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New interchange station of Delhi Metro connects Green, Pink lines 

The platforms for both up and down movement have been built in steel and are located right above the Punjabi Bagh roundabout.

Published: 30th March 2022 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2022 09:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Metro Railways Corporation (DMRC)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A new interchange station at Punjabi Bagh, providing inter-connectivity between Green Line and Pink Line of the Delhi Metro, was inaugurated by Dr Mangu Singh, Managing Director, DMRC on Tuesday, officials said.

The newly constructed interchange station on Line 5 will provide inter-connectivity between the Green Line (Brig. Hoshiar Singh to Inderlok/Kirti Nagar) and the Line 7 that will connect Pink Line (Majlis Park to Shiv Vihar) at the Punjabi Bagh West metro station of Pink Line.

The platforms for both up and down movement have been built in steel and are located right above the Punjabi Bagh roundabout. The Green Line viaduct has been modified to install these prefabricated steel platforms. The platforms have come up between the Shivaji Park and Punjabi Bagh stations of Green Line.
This is for the first time that DMRC has built such a station which is connecting two operational corridors. 

There will be boarding and deboarding facilities available through which passengers desirous of interchanging train between Green Line and Pink Line will be able to use the facility. The platforms are connected by a Foot Over Bridge (FOB), which connects with the Punjabi Bagh West Metro station of Pink Line. 

This has been done to provide interconnectivity between the Pink and the Green Lines. Currently, there is no interconnectivity between the two corridors. This facility will be of great benefit to passengers travelling to and from the satellite city of Bahadurgarh and other outer Delhi areas such as Mundka, Nangloi, etc. 

