BJP’s hooliganism hindrance to progress: Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday said he can lay down his life for the country, a day after members of the BJP’s youth wing vandalised property outside his residence and the AAP alleged that a conspiracy was being hatched to “assassinate” Kejriwal.

“My house was attacked yesterday; this kind of vandalism cannot be tolerated. What would the youth of this country learn if the party that calls itself the ‘biggest’ party of the world is doing such hooliganism?” said Kejriwal while raising his concerns over the attack.

Kejriwal said, “I am ready to sacrifice my life if it helps uplift the society. I am not important, this country is. Such acts make the youth think that this country will never get developed.” Kejriwal called the attack as ‘hooliganism’ and said it was a hindrance to the progress of the country.

Replying to a media query raised during an event at the IP Depot, the Chief Minister said, “I am an insignificant man when it comes to the larger contexts. I am just a common man. I am ready to sacrifice my life for the greater good of the country if it helps. But I strongly believe that such hooliganism will not aid in the growth of our motherland. If we want our country to develop, then we need to live in a society that believes in love, peace and harmony .”

He added, “We wasted 75 whole years in this cheap politics of hatred, violence and hooliganism. What does it say about our country if the party which rules our union, acts like this? What will the youth think about its leaders? They will think this is the right way and they should adopt it too. ”

The BJP has been targeting Kejriwal after he took a swipe at the saffron party for promoting The Kashmir Files move. It has demanded an apology from the chief minister, saying he has insulted Kashmiri Hindus with his remarks about the movie.

The BJP has accused the AAP of scripting a drama and playing the “victim card” after the ‘’public anger’’ against Kejriwal’s remarks “mocking” displaced Kashmiri Pandits.