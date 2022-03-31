STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi government asks pollution panel to slap Rs 50 lakh fine on East MCD over landfill blaze

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the government will also plan a campaign against open burning of garbage and fires at landfill sites.

Published: 31st March 2022 08:22 AM

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Wednesday directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) and take action against officials responsible for a massive fire at the Ghazipur landfill site two days ago.

The government will also plan a campaign against open burning of garbage and fires at landfill sites, said Rai. "We asked the DPCC to submit a fact-finding report. They have submitted a detailed report today which points to carelessness on the part of the municipal corporation," Rai said.

There's smoke emanating from the fire spot even after 48 hours of the incident. High temperature and methane gas produced from the rotting garbage led to the fire, he said citing the report. The report talks about the sluggish pace of biomining of legacy waste at the site. Only 21 trommel machines are being used there in place of 25.    

"The anti-smog gun deployed at the site is not functioning. Of the 24 CCTV cameras installed, only 17 are operating. The construction of a boundary wall to thwart entry of unauthorised persons at the landfill has not been completed yet. In view of these shortcomings, the DPCC has been asked to impose a fine of Rs 50 lakh on the municipal corporation and take action against officials responsible," the minister said.

Action against fire

  • Rs 50 lakh fine on East Delhi Municipal Corporation

  • Campaign against open burning of garbage and fires at landfill sites

  • DPPC submitted fact-finding report

Reason for fire

  • High temperature 

  • Methane gas produced from the rotting garbage

  • 21 trommel machines used

  • Anti-smog gun not functioning

  • Only 17 CCTV cameras working

