Delhi: Omicron found in all 442 Covid positive samples genome sequenced in March

Between January and March, 578 samples of people who died due to COVID-19 were genome sequenced and 560 samples, around 97 per cent were found infected with the Omicron variant.

Published: 31st March 2022 10:22 PM

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The omicron variant of coronavirus was detected in all the 442 samples of Covid positive patients genome sequenced here in March, according to official data.

Between January and March, 578 samples of people who died due to COVID-19 were genome sequenced and 560 samples, around 97 per cent were found infected with the Omicron variant.

The laboratories had received 776 samples in March.

However, 442 samples were found viable and all of them were found to be infected with the Omicron variant.

None of the samples had the Delta variant or its sub-lineages.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Delhi has been on the decline after touching the record high of 28,867 on January 13.

On Thursday, the city reported 113 fresh COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 0.49 per cent.

Delhi had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic.

The surge in Covid cases in Delhi during the third wave of the pandemic was largely due to the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the virus.

