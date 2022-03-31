STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Delhi medicos stage protest over Rajasthan doctor's suicide

The FORDA condemned the incident and demanded proper investigation and immediate withdrawal of FIR and a compensation to the family of Dr Archana.

Published: 31st March 2022 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

Resident doctors stage a protest to condemn the alleged suicide of an obstetrician in Rajasthan's Dausa

Resident doctors stage a protest to condemn the alleged suicide of an obstetrician in Rajasthan's Dausa. (Photo| EPS)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Withdrawal of a case against deceased Dr Archana Sharma, who was an obstetrician based in Rajasthan's Dausa, was the agenda of protest called by doctors in Delhi on Wednesday. The doctor had died by suicide after a murder case was filed against her following the death of a woman during childbirth at a private hospital in the desert state.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) condemned the incident and demanded proper investigation and immediate withdrawal of FIR and a compensation to the family of Dr Archana. The outfit stated that Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH) is a known complication following delivery in pregnant women. 

“As per the guidelines of the Supreme Court of India, a Doctor cannot be accused of medical negligence in any case of death of a patient without proper investigation by an expert committee. In the above-mentioned case, to make matters worse, a FIR under Section 302 IPC was filed by the State Police on the behest of protesting attendants," said a press release issued by the association.

"FORDA India strongly condemns this incident and demands proper investigation of the whole incident with immediate withdrawal of FIR and compensation to the family of (Late) Dr Archana by the State Government," the press release stated 

Doctors from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Maulana Azad Medical College worked while wearing black ribbons.

The Delhi Medical Association has planned a protest at Maulana Azad Medical College. The 42-year-old gynaecologist had conducted a delivery of a pregnant woman who was admitted to the Anand Hospital, Lalsot, Dausa. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
FORDA Rajasthan doctor suicide Dr Archana Sharma Delhi doctors protest
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp