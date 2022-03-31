Delhi medicos stage protest over Rajasthan doctor's suicide

Ankita Upadhyay By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Withdrawal of a case against deceased Dr Archana Sharma, who was an obstetrician based in Rajasthan's Dausa, was the agenda of protest called by doctors in Delhi on Wednesday. The doctor had died by suicide after a murder case was filed against her following the death of a woman during childbirth at a private hospital in the desert state.

The Federation of Resident Doctors' Association (FORDA) condemned the incident and demanded proper investigation and immediate withdrawal of FIR and a compensation to the family of Dr Archana. The outfit stated that Post-Partum Haemorrhage (PPH) is a known complication following delivery in pregnant women.

“As per the guidelines of the Supreme Court of India, a Doctor cannot be accused of medical negligence in any case of death of a patient without proper investigation by an expert committee. In the above-mentioned case, to make matters worse, a FIR under Section 302 IPC was filed by the State Police on the behest of protesting attendants," said a press release issued by the association.

"FORDA India strongly condemns this incident and demands proper investigation of the whole incident with immediate withdrawal of FIR and compensation to the family of (Late) Dr Archana by the State Government," the press release stated

Doctors from All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Maulana Azad Medical College worked while wearing black ribbons.

The Delhi Medical Association has planned a protest at Maulana Azad Medical College. The 42-year-old gynaecologist had conducted a delivery of a pregnant woman who was admitted to the Anand Hospital, Lalsot, Dausa.