Delhi's Ashram Underpass opens for peak hours till April 2

“Ashram Underpass (both carriageways from New Friends Colony to Bhogal and vice-versa) will be open to traffic from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm until April 2, 2022.

Published: 31st March 2022 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Vehicles pass through the newly built Ashram underpass stretch during a trial run

Vehicles pass through the newly built Ashram underpass stretch during a trial run. (Photo| Kabir Jhangiani, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi traffic police on Wednesday issued an advisory saying that the Ashram underpass will be opened for vehicular movement only during peak traffic hours of morning and evening till April 2. The underpass was opened for traffic on trial basis on March 22. It is likely to be inaugurated early next month.

"Ashram Underpass (both carriageways from New Friends Colony to Bhogal and vice-versa) will be open to traffic from 8 am to 10:30 am and from 5 pm to 8 pm until April 2, 2022. Motorists are advised to plan their journey accordingly. Inconvenience is regretted," the Delhi traffic police said in a tweet.

According to Public Works Department (PWD) officials, the underpass will remain shut except for peak traffic hours to complete the remaining works including the finishing touches of the underpass. "It is likely to be opened in the first week of April so we want to finish the remaining works at the earliest," said a PWD official. 

The works related to sheds on the underpass ramps, fixation of signage, lights and lane marking are remaining. 

