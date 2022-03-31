STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Naak Me Dum Karo: Anganwadi staff in Delhi intensify stir following termination of service

Since March 14, the staff has been visiting both AAP and BJP offices telling citizens to not vote for either of the parties in the upcoming MCD elections.

Published: 31st March 2022 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Anganwadi workers protest outside AAP and BJP offices demanding removal of ESMA | express

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  While the case against the termination of over a thousand anganwadi workers is going on in the Delhi High Court, the workers have come up with a new way to put forward their demands through a campaign called "Naak Me Dum Karo". 

Since March 14, the staff has been visiting both AAP and BJP offices telling citizens to not vote for either of the parties in the upcoming MCD elections. Around a thousand anganwadi workers were terminated after participating in the 39 days strike which was called off after the imposition of Essential Services Maintenance Act (ESMA) by the Lt Governor.

According to Poonam, an anganwadi worker, a group of 150 anganwadi workers reached the offices and removed posters put up by the parties. "We demand people not to vote for both the parties as they have ill-treated the anganwadi workers by terminating them and not raising their salaries," said Poonam.

According to Zahida, a 50-year-old anganwadi worker who was also terminated from the job, the police also troubled them by detaining the workers on several occasions but despite that they have been visiting the offices to make people aware. 

"I have been working as an anganwadi worker for the last 17 years and my mother-in-law worked for 35 years before she passed away two years back. I was terminated from my job in no time. We will continue the protest till they dont reinstate us," added Zahida. 

Meanwhile, the United Trade Union Forum on Wednesday submitted a letter to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal, Social Welfare Minister Kailash Gahlot, Women and Child Development Director Rashmi Singh seeking removal of ESMA imposed against the anganwadi workers and reinstatement of their jobs. 

