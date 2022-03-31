STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Ruckus in East Delhi Municipal Corporation House over CM Kejriwal's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

Many councillors of both the parties 'manhandled' each other, accusing each other of 'violating' the code of conduct and the sanctity of the House.

Published: 31st March 2022 09:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st March 2022 09:04 AM   |  A+A-

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

The Kashmir Files. ( File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scenes of uproar were witnessed in the BJP-led EDMC House on Wednesday as several members of the ruling party and AAP councillors faced off during the proceedings over an alleged offensive comment made recently against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in context of the issues surrounding 'The Kashmir Files'.

Many councillors of both the parties "manhandled" each other, accusing each other of "violating" the code of conduct and the sanctity of the House. Proceedings of the House began by condoling the death of nonagenarian Ishwari Das Mahajan, a veteran politician and a former chairman of the standing committee in the 1970s when it was a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Now, there are three corporations for South, North and East Delhi. "No sooner had the tribute been paid to him, members of the AAP started raising their voice and misbehaving with BJP members, including Leader of the House, Satyapal Singh, and other party councillors," East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Standing Committee Chairman Beer Singh Panwar alleged.

The AAP councillors were alleging that Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta recently said something wrong about Kejriwal in the context of the issues surrounding the film and the Kashmiri Pandit community, he claimed.
But Gupta was "only citing what others had said about him (Kejriwal) and those were not his words", Panwar said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arvind Kejriwal East Delhi Municipal Corporation EDMC House The Kashmir Files AAP Delhi BJP
India Matters
One of the under-construction houses near Anantnag | Zahoor punjabi
Pandits rebuild homes in Valley, return to roots 
Arathi Panicker (21) of Karivellur village in Kannur district is winning accolades after she shared her experience on Facebook. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
With no help from fellow passengers, college student chases down man who harassed her on bus
For representational purposes
Long Covid symptoms show up in kids as cough, asthma
For representational purposes
Male faculty fear job loss as co-ed college gets govt nod to go all-women in Salem 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp