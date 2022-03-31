Ruckus in East Delhi Municipal Corporation House over CM Kejriwal's remark on 'The Kashmir Files'

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scenes of uproar were witnessed in the BJP-led EDMC House on Wednesday as several members of the ruling party and AAP councillors faced off during the proceedings over an alleged offensive comment made recently against Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in context of the issues surrounding 'The Kashmir Files'.

Many councillors of both the parties "manhandled" each other, accusing each other of "violating" the code of conduct and the sanctity of the House. Proceedings of the House began by condoling the death of nonagenarian Ishwari Das Mahajan, a veteran politician and a former chairman of the standing committee in the 1970s when it was a unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

Now, there are three corporations for South, North and East Delhi. "No sooner had the tribute been paid to him, members of the AAP started raising their voice and misbehaving with BJP members, including Leader of the House, Satyapal Singh, and other party councillors," East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) Standing Committee Chairman Beer Singh Panwar alleged.

The AAP councillors were alleging that Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta recently said something wrong about Kejriwal in the context of the issues surrounding the film and the Kashmiri Pandit community, he claimed.

But Gupta was "only citing what others had said about him (Kejriwal) and those were not his words", Panwar said.