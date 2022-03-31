Senior IRTS officer Vikas Kumar named as new Delhi Metro Rail Corporation chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi government on Wednesday appointed 1988-batch Indian Railway Traffic Service (IRTS) officer Vikas Kumar as the managing director of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC).

Kumar, who is currently Director (Operations) in DMRC, will replace Mangu Singh, who retires on Thursday after helming the organisation for almost a decade. He will hold the post for a term of five years, said an order issued by the transport department of Delhi government. Kumar's appointment, effective from April 1, was approved by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs on Wednesday afternoon.

Kumar is an electrical engineering graduate from IIT-Roorkee and did M.Tech from IIT-Delhi. He was appointed as DMRC’s Director (Operations) in December 2021.

Heartiest congratulations & best wishes to Sh. Vikas Kumar on being appointed as the new MD of @OfficialDMRC.

The metro is Delhi's lifeline and I hope that DMRC, under your capable guidance, continues to set new benchmarks in top quality public transport. pic.twitter.com/I2AKB63YyG — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) March 30, 2022

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to Vikas Kumar on being appointed as the new MD of @OfficialDMRC.The metro is Delhi’s lifeline and I hope that DMRC, under your capable guidance, continues to set new benchmarks in top quality public transport," Delhi's transport Minister Kailash Gahlot tweeted.

Kumar was chosen from among 26 names shortlisted. Mangu Singh, the second and current MD, was appointed in 2012 after E Sreedharan’s exit.