STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

AAP's claims on clinics and water supply for Delhi citizens false: BJP

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said that Kejriwal has been touting mohalla clinics as world class medical facilities but the reality is different.

Published: 02nd May 2022 08:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 08:35 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the "failures" of his government on various fronts, including mohalla clinics, Yamuna cleaning and water supply.

Addressing a press conference at party office, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Kejriwal has been touting mohalla clinics as world class medical facilities. "The reality is that half of the mohalla clinics are themselves sick," said Gupta. No reaction was immediately available from the ruling AAP.  

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that every year the government claims to be working to provide round-the-clock water supply in the city but a report of the government says that over 63 per cent people do not get water from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

He also alleged that the DJB has accumulated a debt of around Rs 60,000 crore.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that Kejriwal who is currently campaigning in Gujarat should also visit Sabarmati riverfront. The unemployment rate of Delhi is higher than the national rate, claimed another leader.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AAP BJP Delhi BJP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp