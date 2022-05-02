AAP's claims on clinics and water supply for Delhi citizens false: BJP

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi unit of BJP on Sunday slammed Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for the "failures" of his government on various fronts, including mohalla clinics, Yamuna cleaning and water supply.

Addressing a press conference at party office, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said Kejriwal has been touting mohalla clinics as world class medical facilities. "The reality is that half of the mohalla clinics are themselves sick," said Gupta. No reaction was immediately available from the ruling AAP.

Leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri alleged that every year the government claims to be working to provide round-the-clock water supply in the city but a report of the government says that over 63 per cent people do not get water from the Delhi Jal Board (DJB).

He also alleged that the DJB has accumulated a debt of around Rs 60,000 crore.

West Delhi BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma said that Kejriwal who is currently campaigning in Gujarat should also visit Sabarmati riverfront. The unemployment rate of Delhi is higher than the national rate, claimed another leader.

