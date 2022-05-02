STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Contract employees of Delhi's Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital protest against termination

According to a health ministry notification, the employees who were thrown out included lab technicians, cooks and Lower Division Clerks.

Published: 02nd May 2022 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2022 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital contract employees stage a protest against their termination

Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital contract employees stage a protest against their termination in New Delhi. (Photo| EPS)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Having worked for more than a decade, 43 contract employees at Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital on Sunday protested outside the hospital alleging that they were fired from their jobs.  

According to a health ministry notification, the employees who were thrown out included lab technicians, cooks and Lower Division Clerks (LDCs). The ministry said the contract employees were being fired to make new appointments through outsourcing the vacancies. 

According to Pushpa, an LDC, she had been working in the hospital since 2005, and this year her contract was terminated. "Not just this, our salary was also halted for March," she added. Many other LDCs also claimed that their salary has been halted for more than seven months. 

Pushpa said that they worked so hard during the pandemic and this is how they are being paid for it. 

The issue regarding their termination has been ongoing since 2016 when they received their termination  letters. Pushpa added that employees also filed a case against their termination in the Central Administrative Tribunal and it was stayed by the tribunal. 

The ministry, later again issued their termination letters in March this year. On Friday, the employees protested outside the hospital and narrated their ordeal. The protesting employees also included a physically challenged employee Nanak Chand who worked in RML for 12 years.

"I am physically challenged and so is my wife. I am the sole breadwinner in my family. First they used us and now have terminated us. Is this how they will reward those who perform their duties honestly?" asked Chand. 

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain also visited the RML hospital to listen to their issues and ensured that their grievances will be heard soon.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital Delhi hospital strike Delhi hospital protest
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp