Delhi University should emerge as global model: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: "History of our Independence has been associated with this institution. Shaheed Bhagat Singh spent a night in this university. He was kept behind bars, while Mahatma Gandhi stayed in St Stephen's College…," said Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Education Minister while speaking at Delhi University's centenary celebration on Sunday.

Pradhan was the guest of honour at the event. He said that DU is not only about the number courses offered but it is a sentiment for all those associated with it. At a time when India is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the varsity is also ringing its centenary celebrations. "DU must prepare a roadmap to emerge as a model for global economies," he said.

Pradhan added, "In its 100 years journey, DU has provided leadership to the country. I am confident that in the days ahead, the university will establish itself as an incubator of the world in offering solutions to global problems."

He urged the varsity to aspire to offer viable solutions to India’s top 100 problems including climate change in the next 100 days. He said, "I believe the university can call upon its students to contribute in making a charter."

Congratulating the varsity for being a pioneer in implementing all aspects of National Education Policy 2020, he said that the university should aim to enlarge the canvas of education. DU's Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh highlighted the golden history of 100 years from the legal procedures for the establishment of DU. He said that this varsity has become a prestigious university across the world.

More than 50 per cent of students are girls

Sharing the comparative figures in terms of students, teachers and faculty in 1922 and 2022, DU's Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said that in 1930, there were only 82 girls in the university and now there are 3.2 lakh girls in the campus, which is more than 50 per cent of the total students.

Delhi University, which started on May 1, 1922 with 750 students and only 3 colleges, has become a prestigious university across the world with 90 colleges, 16 faculty and thousands of teachers.

'India a reputed cradle of culture'

Speaking on the occasion, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu said ancient India had enjoyed the reputation of being a Viswaguru and was a renowned cradle of culture. "Reputed centres of knowledge, among the earliest known to humanity, like the universities of Nalanda, Takshashila, Vikramshila, Vallabhi and Odantapuri bear ample testimony to this fact," he said.

He said that the aim of research should be to make people's lives more comfortable and better.