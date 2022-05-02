Non-existent NGO got school tender from Delhi civic body: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Sunday alleged that the municipal corporation first awarded a tender for school upkeep work to a non-existent non-governmental organisation (NGO) and then forced the government officials to collect funds for it.

He said, "The said NGO was registered in Ashok Vihar area but there's no office or any officials from the NGO in that location. Why was the tender awarded to the NGO if it had no funds? Till now the collection and extortion was taking place behind the curtains but when a shopkeeper refused to pay up, the municipal corporation officials threatened to seal his shop. We have exposed over 100 cases where BJP leaders are operating NGOs like a mafia nexus to squander money."

Pathak said, "Now, the BJP has invented another way to commit corruption. A lot of duties in municipal corporation's schools are assigned to NGOs to fulfil. Be it converting classrooms to smart ones, preparing grounds and fields, or other general work. These NGOs collect their funds through Corporate social responsibility (CSR) and donations on their own."

The leader further added, "We have exposed over 100 cases where BJP leaders are operating NGOs like a mafia nexus to squander money. These NGOs are more often registered in the name of the relatives of BJP leaders and their associates. Some are so shameless that they register these NGOs in their own name and loot money in broad daylight, as we have seen in the case of Manju Khandelwal in the past."