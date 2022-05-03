Delhi: Brother of delivery boy who dies in accident seeks compensation from Zomato

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Elder brother of a Zomato delivery boy, who died in an accident in east Delhi area, has sought compensation from his brother's firm to help them cope with the expenses of his ailing father who is a heart patient.

Guddu Prasad (29) had died when his bike collided with a car in a high-impact collision on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday in east Delhi's Shakarpur area.

Expressing grief over his brother's death, Krishna Prasad said "I was in Kolkata when I got a call from his colleague informing me about his death. I immediately rushed to Delhi with whatever money I could collect from my known people back in Kolkata...I don't know whom to blame or not. But fact of the matter is my younger brother is not alive anymore. Guddu had come to Delhi in 2015 and its been only six months since he joined Zomato, he said.

"We never asked him about his earnings nor there was any pressure on him to send money home but still he would save some Rs 3,000 to 4,000 for our household expenses back home in Kokalta," Prasad said.

"All I want is some help from Zomato so that I could reach back home and get his other rituals done. Currently, my parents are in Balia in Uttar Pradesh from where we belong to.

They had gone to a wedding of a cousin but unfortunately, we didn't expect that a tragedy was awaiting us...I also spoke to the area manager but I did not receive any help so far...All I demand is a compensation from the company for which he worked hard day and night," he expressed.

Krishna himself works for as a waiter in a multiplex in Kolkata to meet his family's expenses.

"It''s extremely tough for us especially because I have lost both my younger brothers. We were three and now I'm the only one left for my parents. My youngest brother also met with a same fate in 2015. He also lost his life in a bike accident...this is very tragic...", he grieved.