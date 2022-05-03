STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Commission for Women helps release over Rs 20 lakhs dues of retired teacher

DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal also issued summons to the Education Department in the matter for speedy disbursal of the complainant's retirement benefits.

Published: 03rd May 2022

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has helped in the release Rs 20.59 lakh General Provident Fund (GPF) dues of a retired government school teacher which was pending from the last 10 years, officials said on Monday.

The complainant approached the commission regarding non-payment of the GPF dues and retirement benefits by th eschool authorities. 

Officials said that the former teacher further informed that she worked for over 30 years in different government schools across the city and eventually retired in 2012 from a government school in Dallupura. However, despite the passage of over 10 years, the complainant didn’t receive her GPF dues and had been struggling to get it.

Acting on the complaint, DCW member Promila Gupta met the retired government school teacher and thereafter, issued a notice to the Education Department of the government for speedy redressal of the matter.

"Subsequently, action was taken by authorities and the commission was informed that an amount of Rs 20,59,881 was disbursed to the retired teacher and the process of providing her retirement benefits has been initiated," a DCW official said. 

DCW Chairperson Swati Maliwal also issued summons to the Education Department in the matter for speedy disbursal of the complainant's retirement benefits. "This is very unfortunate that a retired teacher, despite working hard for over 30 years, had to wait for 10 long years for getting her GPF dues which is her right," an official said. 

