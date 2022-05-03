STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi Commission for Women rescues five child labourers, sends notice to police for an FIR

The children told the Delhi Commission for Women that they had come to Delhi from Bihar over a month ago to earn a livelihood.

Published: 03rd May 2022 07:58 PM

FIR, First Information Report

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Tuesday said it has rescued five minor boys employed as child labourers in a bangle making unit in Jahangirpuri area and has issued a notice to police to register an FIR in the matter.

Police, however, said that a legal action will only be taken after an inquiry is done by the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of the area which is the protocol followed in such matters.

In its statement, the commission said that on Monday it received an information on its 181 Women Helpline from an anonymous source informing them that five minor boys were employed in a bangle making unit and were regularly beaten up by their employer.

A team of the Commission immediately reached the spot along with the Delhi Police and rescued five boys, it said.

Two of the boys were eight years old, one was 10 years old, and the other two were 13 years old, it said.

The children told the Commission that they had come to Delhi from Bihar over a month ago to earn a livelihood.

"The boys were employed in a bangle making unit where they were beaten up frequently and mercilessly by their employer. They further informed that the employer promised them to pay Rs 4,000 per month for making bangles but they weren't paid anything as of now," the DCW said in the statement.

"We have issued a notice to the Delhi Police for registration of FIR in the matter. The employer and his accomplices must be arrested. These children should be properly rehabilitated by the Child Welfare Committee," DCW Chief Swati Maliwal said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, "We received a call from DCW and our team went along with them. Five minors were rescued from the bangle making unit. Their medical examination was conducted and they have been admitted in Prayas, an NGO."

She said that the SDM of the area was informed and the statement of the children will be recorded.

"Based on the inquiry done by the SDM, legal action will be taken in the matter as per due protocol," she added.

Comments

