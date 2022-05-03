Delhi government hands over cheques of Rs 1 crore to kin of two corona warriors who died on duty

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Monday handed over cheques of Rs 1 crore each to family members of two COVID warriors from government-run hospitals who died on duty, officials said.

The government handed over a financial aid of Rs 1 crore each to the families of 36 COVID warriors till date, said a statement.

Sisodia handed over the cheques to the families of Rajkumar Aggarwal, who was deputed as a nursing officer at the LNJP Hospital, and Ajay Kumar, who worked as a store purchase supervisor at the GTB Hospital.These brave warriors got infected with the COVID-19 while serving patients and lost their lives, the statement said.

After interacting with the families, Sisodia said, "These brave warriors were martyred in Delhi's fight against COVID-19, and now it's our responsibility to take care of their families." Under the initiative of the Delhi government to provide support to the families of COVID warriors, each of the families have been provided with a cheque of Rs 1 crore, an official statement said.

The deputy chief minister said that though this amount is too small against the sacrifices, but it will help their families lead a dignified life. He added that in the unprecedented times of pandemic, doctors and all the hospital staff worked round-the-clock and fought the battle bravely.

Sisodia said that they not only provided medical support but also emotional support to the families of patients.