Delhi government asks forest officials to conduct and finish audit of trees by April 13

NEW DELHI: The government has asked various agencies and departments to furnish a detailed report on trees transplanted by them for their developmental works in the city by April 13, said Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Monday.

The department asked to conduct an independent audit of the trees transplanted by various departments over the last few years. "Agencies having a poor record in this area will not be given permission to transplant trees for their developmental work in the future," Rai said after chairing a meeting with senior officials concerned to review the status of the tree transplantation.

"The agencies were asked to furnish data on trees transplanted by them, their location and survival rate. It emerged that two agencies in particular - Delhi Development Authority and National Highway Authority of India - have a poor record of tree transplantation," the minister said.

Rai said that all the agencies were directed to submit a proper report on the number of trees transplanted, their location and their survival rate.