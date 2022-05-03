Delhi Board of School Education signs MoU to introduce French in government schools

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) on Monday signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Institut Fran'ais en Inde (IFI-The French Institute in India) to introduce French language in the government’s schools.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Ambassador of France to India HE Emmanuel Lenain. "As a part of our program to introduce prominent global languages in government schools, students will now have the option to learn French too. Introduction of global languages will unlock new career options for our students in various fields and will make them professionally sound," Sisodia said.

The minister said that learning a global language is not just the acquisition of a skill but also an association with the culture of a particular country.

"Along with enhancing the potential of students, this educational cooperation will also give an opportunity to students to learn about French culture and history. Both the countries have been learning from each other since ages in the field of trade, education, art and culture through various collaborations. Hopefully, the students learning French in our schools will become the stronger reasons for more such successful tie ups in future," he said.

Lenain said, "Delhi government reflects the same philosophy of education as the French government. They are serious about their policies and choices for the education of 1.5 million children studying in public schools and we support this cause."