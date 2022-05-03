STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Demolishing school for building mall unlawful: Delhi High Court

The petition read that the construction of the alleged multilevel car parking is arbitrary, unlawful, and in derogation of the principles in the Constitution.

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought a response from the Municipal Corporation (North), city government, and Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights on a PIL against the alleged demolition of a primary school in Karol Bagh to make space for the construction of commercial space and multi-level car parking facility.

A bench of Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and Justice Navin Chawla issued notice on the petition which also sought the stand of the entity undertaking the construction after succeeding in the 'bidding process with a quoted price of Rs 181 crore'.

The petition contended that the land in question is designated for use as a school in the layout plan of the area and the same has not been amended therefore it is not at all permissible to construct a commercial building with shops and offices or to construct multi-level parking.

The construction of the alleged multilevel car parking is arbitrary, unlawful, and in derogation of the principles in the Constitution, the petition read.

Uniform education system a must

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the Centre and city government's stand on a plea seeking implementation of an uniform education system, which would entail having a common syllabus and curriculum in the mother tongue for students up to class XII.  

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi also sought response from the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and the Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) while issuing notice on the petition by lawyer Ashwini Kumar Upadhayay.

"The counter affidavit should reflect the policy that the respondent has adopted and proposes to adopt in light of the decision of the top court on common syllabus," said the bench. 

