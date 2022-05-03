STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heatwave adds more symptoms to COVID-19 patients in Delhi

According to the doctors, a toddler, who died due to the virus, and his father both were admitted after having severe dehydration, loose motion and vomiting.

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo| PTI)

By Ankita Upadhyay
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A majority of COVID-19 patients admitted at Lok Nayak Hospital have shown loose motions and vomiting as two prominent symptoms. Recently, a two-year-old child at the hospital lost his life after getting the virus.

According to the doctors, the child and his father both were admitted after having severe dehydration, loose motion and vomiting. When tested, the father was informed that he and his son are COVID positive. 

The father survived but the child could not. “We are now taking COVID-19 tests of all the patients showing symptoms like dehydration due to heat wave," said the doctor. Earlier, the common symptoms of Covid-19 were fever, sore throat, breathlessness, cough and cold. 

According to senior doctors, a majority of patients admitted at the hospital due to COVID-19 have been facing vomiting and loose motion. "Loose motions and vomiting have been added to the list of symptoms," the doctor added. 

A majority of patients at Lok Nayak are those who have been referred from some other hospital and have co-morbid conditions. "Most of the patients have had some surgery or suffered through  head injury TB and bronchial asthma," said the doctor. 

Meanwhile, the city on Monday reported 1,076 fresh cases, around 27 per cent less than a day ago, though the positivity rate rose to 6.42 percent, said the data shared by the city health department. No fresh fatality was recorded.

With these new cases, the national capital’s overall COVID-19 tally has increased to 18, 85,636, while the death toll stands at 26,175, the data showed. A total of 16,753 COVID-19 tests were conducted  on Sunday. 

Father-son duo suffer from new symptoms

The child and his father both were admitted after having severe dehydration, loose motion and vomiting. The father survived but the child could not.

