STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Jahangirpuri violence: Delhi Police arrest two more accused

Officials said that checking the digital evidence of the day the violence broke out, the police have been identifying those involved in the incident, and also using technical surveillance.

Published: 03rd May 2022 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

Image used for representation.(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have arrested two more accused in connection with the communal clashes that broke out in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri on April 16 during a procession on Hanuman Jayanti, police said on Monday.

The police nabbed Yunus (48), brother of Saleem Chikna who has already been arrested, and Sheikh Salim (22) on Sunday night, they said, adding that both are residents of Jahangirpuri. With the arrest of the two, the police have nabbed a total of 32 people, including three juveniles, in the case so far.

A senior police officer said that during investigation and analysis of footage from CCTV cameras, it emerged that Yunus was seen distributing swords to the crowd while Salim was seen receiving them from Yunus.

"Based on the CCTV footage, our team identified both the accused. The duo had absconded soon after the violence but were caught from Jahangirpuri on Sunday night," he said. Yunus also has a criminal case registered against him, police said.  

Officials said that checking the digital evidence of the day the violence broke out, the police have been identifying those involved in the incident, and also using technical surveillance. Clashes broke out between two communities during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in Jahangirpuri on April 16, leaving eight police personnel and a local resident injured. 

According to the police, there was stone pelting and arson during the clashes and some vehicles were also torched. Days after the violence, Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana had written to the Enforcement Directorate to investigate money laundering charges against the prime accused in the case.
The police have slapped the stringent National Security Act against five of the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Police Jahangirpuri Jahangirpuri violence Jahangirpuri clash
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp