Loudspeaker row: BJP playing with people's faith, will oppose such move in Delhi, says AAP

The AAP said it will oppose any move to remove loudspeakers from religious places in the national capital and accused the BJP of playing with people's faith.

Published: 03rd May 2022 07:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 07:55 PM   |  A+A-

Loudspeakers

Loudspeakers (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday said it will oppose any move to remove loudspeakers from religious places in the national capital and accused the BJP of playing with people's faith.

AAP leader Atishi said loudspeakers are played during various religious occasions across the country and cited Ramlila as well as recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and 'Sunderkand paath' as examples.

"We will definitely oppose it," Atishi told reporters when asked if her party would oppose any move to remove loudspeakers from religious places in Delhi.

"Be it Ramlila or Sunderkand recitation, people's faith is attached to them. I want to ask what is their problem with the religious faith of people.

"Now you will tell us that we won't organise jagran, that we can't organise sunderkand paath (recitation), can't recite Hanuman chalisa," AAP leader Atishi said slamming BJP's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta for seeking removal of loudspeakers from religious places in the capital.

Gupta had on Monday written to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding removal of loudspeakers from religious and other places as per the Supreme Court's order and on the lines of the action taken by other states in this connection.

This came hours after BJP MP Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma made a similar request to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal and commissioners of the three municipal corporations in the national capital.

While Ramlila, organised during Dussehra every year across the country, is a dramatic re-enactment of the life of lord Ram, Hanuman Chalisa is a Hindu devotional hymn sung in praise of lord Hanuman.

Sunderkand, a chapter in Hindu epic Ramayana, depicts the adventures of lord Hanuman, highlighting his strength and devotion to Lord Ram.

Accussing Gupta of playing politics on the issue, the AAP leader questioned why he wrote a letter to the Delhi chief minister when it is the responsibility of the Delhi police to ensure compliance of the apex court's orders on the use of loudspeakers at religious and other places.

The Delhi Police comes under the BJP government at the Centre, she pointed out.

"I feel that Adesh Gupta has now made up his mind that he has to play with the faith of people in this city and do 'goonagardi' (hooliganism) with them," Atishi charged.

