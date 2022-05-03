STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Major fire in scrap godown of MCD office in Delhi

A major fire broke out in the scrap godown of MCD office in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram Tuesday evening, officials said.

Published: 03rd May 2022 08:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 08:24 PM   |  A+A-

Fire, Burning

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out in the scrap godown of MCD office in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram Tuesday evening, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze was received at 5.25 pm following which eight to nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

They said the fire broke out in the scrap lying in the MCD office godown.

The blaze was brought under control by 6.45 pm, officials added.

Meanwhile, a senior NDMC official said a short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

A probe has been ordered into the case, and investigation is underway, he said.

Asked about the kind of material stored in the godown, he said, "It is not immediately known what all was kept there."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Delhi Major Fire Delhi MCD Office Fire
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp