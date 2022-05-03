Major fire in scrap godown of MCD office in Delhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A major fire broke out in the scrap godown of MCD office in northwest Delhi's Keshav Puram Tuesday evening, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, they said.

According to fire officials, information regarding the blaze was received at 5.25 pm following which eight to nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

They said the fire broke out in the scrap lying in the MCD office godown.

The blaze was brought under control by 6.45 pm, officials added.

Meanwhile, a senior NDMC official said a short-circuit is suspected to be the cause of the fire.

A probe has been ordered into the case, and investigation is underway, he said.

Asked about the kind of material stored in the godown, he said, "It is not immediately known what all was kept there."