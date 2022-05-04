Delhi artist Aman Khanna moulds faces that speak their mind

Dyuti Roy By

Express News Service

What would you think if you noticed tiny human figures in clay silently observing you as you enter your home? Now, imagine if you could identify with the varied emotions expressed by these sculptures? One might feel a similar sense of relatability when they look at the figurines displayed in Claymen Studio at The Dhan Mill Compound, Chhatarpur.

Founded by Chhatarpur-based graphic designer, illustrator, and sculptor Aman Khanna (44) in 2014, the Studio - formerly a graphic design studio at Hauz Khas - has now become a predominant part of Khanna's life. "It began as something I would do to pass my time," shares Khanna.

For Khanna, creating these figurines was a personal project. After receiving a degree in graphic and information design from the University of Arts, London, in 2004, he honed his skills in the digital space.

However, Khanna mentions that he was always keen on exploring the medium of clay. "I did not know much about clay at that time but I always wanted to bring it in my artworks. In time, it became the ideal medium to translate my characters and resonated with my thought process," he says.

A unique twist to home decor

The Claymen Studio has now evolved from creating simple Clayheads - a circular head with a face carved into it - to incorporate other sculptures made with either stoneware or terracotta clay. The concept behind the faces emerges from Khanna's interaction with the people he meets every day.

"The characters have been about human interaction and psychology. Once I translate these emotions to clay, they automatically fit in. There are times when we just make a figure without thinking and then give it a name and emotion accordingly," he says.

With a team of 12 who help him manage operations at the Studio, Khanna crafts figurines - the price ranges from Rs 1,250 to five lakh - that are divided into three forms: functional, semi-functional, and dysfunctional.

You might chance upon a Clayhead that doubles as a pen stand, a figure with a candle holder for the mouth, or decorative pieces that perform routine tasks.

Speaking about how these Claymen seem to be observing you from afar, Khanna shares, "The way these Claymen are made, it will seem like they are watching you. This feeling also makes it easier for people to relate to them."

These figures are, in a way, social commentary artwork. "In a way, these are both an inner monologue as well as a comment on society," Khanna concludes.