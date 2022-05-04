Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta goes loud on loudspeakers, demands ban

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Bringing loudspeaker politics to Delhi, BJP's city unit chief Adesh Gupta on Tuesday said that he has written to Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal demanding loudspeakers be removed from religious places, as it is a source of noise pollution.

Gupta said that even the Supreme Court has banned use of loudspeakers from 10 pm to 6 am. "It can only be used in closed areas. While auditorium, community halls, conference hall, banquet halls are included in this, there is though no mention of the mosques," he said.

He further cited example of countries like Saudi Arabia too restricting the use of loudspeakers recently. "Many states have even banned use of loudspeakers at religious places, a decision welcomed by people. It is in light of this we demand that Kejriwal government, like in other states and abiding by the decision of high courts, should have loudspeakers removed from all places in the capital," he said.

However, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) reacting to the demand said that while in principle it agrees with the concept of repealing loudspeakers from every religious institution and centres of faith alike. "The matter is subject to Delhi Police’s jurisdiction which comes under BJP’s Central Government. Thus, we urge the BJP to seek action on the same from the Delhi Police itself," the AAP said in a statement.

According to the norms, loudspeakers are prohibited within a circumference of 100 metres of silent zones such as hospitals, courts and schools among others. "In my survey of many temples and gurudwaras, I found that there was no noise pollution. Bhajan and keertans were taking place only inside the temple or gurudwara premises. The Delhi government did not do its duty (of removing loudspeakers from other religious places)," Adesh Gupta said in a press conference.