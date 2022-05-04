STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi PWD aims to complete desilting process of drains by June-end

According to officials, the PWD intends to wrap up the process by June 1, while the three civic bodies 'North, East and South' aim to complete de-silting the drains by the end of next month.

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi deputy CM Manish Sisodia (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With over a month left for the beginning of the monsoon season in the capital, the Public Works Department (PWD) claimed to have de-silted around 40 per cent of the drains, while the civic bodies said over 35 per cent work has been completed.

The three civic bodies collectively manage over 600 km small and medium drains along its roads and in colonies, while major drains are mostly managed by the PWD. "The process of de-silting of drains is going on in full swing. We have completed nearly 40 per cent of de-silting work. Remaining work will be completed latest by June 1," a senior PWD official.

According to government data, there are about 2,846 drains in Delhi, measuring about 3,692 km. The PWD manages around 1,100 drains along 2,050 km length and 1,260 km of roads across 17 divisions in the national capital. 

In March, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had directed the PWD officials to complete the de-silting and also install pumps at vulnerable points by May 31 to avoid waterlogging during the monsoon.

