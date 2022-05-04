Delhi wakes up to overcast skies despite soaring humidity levels

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a brief respite from the sweltering heat, Delhi woke up to overcast skies on Tuesday morning - though humidity levels remained high keeping it still uncomfortable The state weather department said more relief is in sight with gusty winds and drizzle likely on Wednesday, for which a yellow alert has been issued, to provide cooling effect till May 5.

It also warned that the respite will be short-lived, as the mercury is likely to start climbing up from May 6 again. On Tuesday, Safdarjung, Delhi’s base station saw a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, which on Monday had recorded the day temperature at 40.8 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was 28.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal owing to moisture-laden easterly winds, which make nights warmer. Humidity levels remained around 68 per cent, keeping the uncomfortable quotient high.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies, dust storm, thunder activity and gusty winds up to the speed of 40-50kmph on May 4. "This thunder activity is on account of a Western Disturbance that is affecting the western Himalayan region. However, this WD is not very strong and hence only very light drizzle or thunderstorm is expected. Some relief is likely owing to gusty winds and cloud cover keeping the scorching heat at bay," said senior IMD scientist RK Jenamani.

He said that once the impact of this WD passes away from Delhi, temperatures will again start to soar in the city and are likely to again hover around 42-44 degrees Celsius around May 6-8. "Till the impact of WD is there, day temperature is likely to remain below 40 degrees Celsius at most stations. Once it’s over, mercury is likely to climb up by 2-4 degrees," he said.

Delhi saw heatwave to severe heatwave conditions in several pockets over the past four days. Delhi ended April with an average maximum temperature of 40.2 degrees C, making it the second hottest April in the last 72 years, behind only 2010, when the average day temperature was 40.4 degrees C.

Maximum temperature remains under 40 degrees Celsius

Delhi's base station saw a maximum of 38.4 degrees Celsius, which on Monday had recorded 40.8 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature was 28.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal