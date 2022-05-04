Eid al-Fitr 2022: Delhi's Jahangirpuri celebrates amid heavy security

Ankita Upadhyay By

NEW DELHI: Eid celebrations, this year was celebrated quietly in Jahangirpuri due to heavy police deployment after the violence which took place a few weeks back. Tensions flared up in the area on Hanuman Jayanti which led to a clash between Hindus and Muslims in which eight police personnel and a local resident were injured.

Akbar, a general store owner and his family celebrated the festival quietly. Out of fear, Akbar, did not let his two sons Asif and Rahim step out of the house and they stayed in for the whole day. "The situation was grim throughout the day. Due to heavy police deployment, most of the residents stayed inside their homes. We were scared that something might happen again," said Akbar.

Akbar's shop was demolished in the riot. The family received financial aid after his son's picture where he was seen collecting coins from the leftover of the shop went viral. "Everyone who lost their shops and livelihood received kind compensation. We thank everyone who came out to support us," said Akbar. He now plans to build a new shop with the money he has received.

Meanwhile, at a gathering in the presence of Delhi Police, Hindu and Muslim communities together celebrated Eid at Kushal Chowk by exchanging sweets and hugs. "Last month was quite tough for the people of Jahangirpuri. Today, on the occasion of Eid, we gathered at Kushal Chowk. We exchanged sweets and sent a message of harmony and peace. This shows that the residents respect each other’s religions," said Tabrez Khan, a representative of Muslim community and Aman Committee member.

Khan hoped that full normalcy will return soon in the area. Police said they have ensured adequate security arrangements for the festival.

DCP (Northwest) Usha Rangnani said, "We have adequate security and law arrangements put in place across the district. Aman Committee meetings have been conducted to maintain peace and tranquillity." Meanwhile, shops in and around Kushal Chowk - except for the main lane in Block C where a mosque is located - have reopened.

