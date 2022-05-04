STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man enters classroom, sexually assaults two Delhi girls; DCW notice to police, EDMC

Delhi Commission for Women claimed that when the students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident, they were told to keep quiet and forget it.

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A man allegedly entered the classroom of a civic body-run school in east Delhi and sexually assaulted two girls before undressing himself and urinating in front of the students, Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) said on Wednesday.

It claimed that when the students informed the principal and class teacher about the incident, they were told to keep quiet and forget it.

The Delhi Police said it has registered a case in connection with the sexual assault of the girls at the East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) school in Bhajanpura but did not divulge details of the incident.

While the DCW has issued a notice to the police and EDMC in connection with the matter, there was no immediate reaction from the civic body officials about the stranger gaining entry to the classroom.

The civic body-run schools have students up to class 5.

In its notice, the DCW said April 30, after the school assembly, students were waiting for their teacher inside the class when an unknown man entered the classroom.

"Allegedly he removed the clothes of a girl and muttered obscenities at her. Then he walked over to another girl and removed her clothes and his clothes as well. Thereafter, the accused closed the door of the classroom and urinated in front of the students," the DCW said in its notice.

"This is a serious matter and warrants immediate action," it said.

A senior police officer said they have registered a case under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) and special teams have been formed to nab the accused.

The DCW has sought from the police a copy of the FIR, details of the accused, whether the victims have been produced before a child welfare committee, and details of action taken against the class teacher and principal under the POCSO Act.

The panel has sought the information by May 6.

It has also sought a detailed action-taken report from the EDMC on the matter.

Comments

