Avoid human interference in parks: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Published: 05th May 2022 10:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 10:28 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Wednesday reviewed the status of the biodiversity parks here and asked authorities to ensure that human-wildlife conflict was avoided at all costs. 

Baijal chaired a meeting attended by the DDA vice-chairman, noted botanist and environment expert CR Babu, and others to review the status of these parks.

He said that all efforts have to be made to ensure there is "no mutual infringement of surrounding human settlement in the parks, and human-wildlife conflict was avoided at any cost". He issued directions to ensure that no encroachments take place in the demarcated areas in the future. 

