BJP stacks Delhi's streets with garbage: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that soon all the garbage management companies of the city will stop picking trash from homes because of their long-standing dues. Charging the BJP for mismanagement, he said that if the trash is not cleared by Wednesday, then the AAP will throw it outside the residence of BJP's Adesh Gupta.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi said that Delhi's streets have got flooded with garbage, just days after BJP’s Central government took charge of MCD. Pathak said, "The BJP has not left a single stone unturned in ransacking waste to the city over the last 15 years. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous Swachhta Survey of 47 cities, it is despicable that Delhi has ranked 45th."

He added, "The Karol Bagh zone is the latest feather in BJP’s cap of ransacking and polluting Delhi. The area has seven wards out of which three are in the Karol Bagh assembly, three in the Rajendra Nagar assembly, and one in the Ballimaran assembly. For the past ten days, garbage was not collected in any of these seven wards. Such abysmal is the state of waste collection."

However, BJP's Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "At local level, BJP councillors and workers are in touch with the RWAs. If Durgesh Pathak is worried about the citizens, he should have asked the AAP workers to lift the garbage themselves but he is giving misleading statements in politics."

He added that Pathak tried to mislead people by saying that garbage was not lifted for the last 10 days. The truth is that due to lapse of agreement between Municipal Corporation (North) and the Metro Waste Company, there has been problems for the last few days.