STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

BJP stacks Delhi's streets with garbage: AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

AAP senior leader Durgesh Pathak said that soon all the garbage management companies of the city will stop picking trash from homes because of their long-standing dues.

Published: 05th May 2022 10:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 10:31 AM   |  A+A-

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Senior AAP leader Durgesh Pathak said that soon all the garbage management companies of the city will stop picking trash from homes because of their long-standing dues. Charging the BJP for mismanagement, he said that if the trash is not cleared by Wednesday, then the AAP will throw it outside the residence of BJP's Adesh Gupta.

Meanwhile, AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi said that Delhi's streets have got flooded with garbage, just days after BJP’s Central government took charge of MCD. Pathak said, "The BJP has not left a single stone unturned in ransacking waste to the city over the last 15 years. In Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s famous Swachhta Survey of 47 cities, it is despicable that Delhi has ranked 45th."

He added, "The Karol Bagh zone is the latest feather in BJP’s cap of ransacking and polluting Delhi. The area has seven wards out of which three are in the Karol Bagh assembly, three in the Rajendra Nagar assembly, and one in the Ballimaran assembly. For the past ten days, garbage was not collected in any of these seven wards. Such abysmal is the state of waste collection."

However, BJP's Praveen Shankar Kapoor said, "At local level, BJP councillors and workers are in touch with the RWAs. If Durgesh Pathak is worried about the citizens, he should have asked the AAP workers to lift the garbage themselves but he is giving misleading statements in politics."

He added that Pathak tried to mislead people by saying that garbage was not lifted for the last 10 days. The truth is that due to lapse of agreement between Municipal Corporation (North) and the Metro Waste Company, there has been problems for the last few days. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durgesh Pathak AAP Delhi garbage BJP Adesh Gupta Vishesh Ravi
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp