Covid-19: Festivals make testing fewer, detection rarer

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: With fewer tests being conducted, the city has been recording less number of fresh Covid-19 cases over the last three days. According to the doctors, the festival season was the reason for the low turnout of people getting tested. A total of 17,732 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the city on Wednesday, as per the health bulletin released by the government’s health department. Around 23,694 tests were conducted on Tuesday while, 16,753 on Monday.

According to Dr Jugal Kishore, Community Medicine department head at Safdarjung Hospital, Covid-19 has now become endemic and mild in nature for which testing is not required. Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the city reported 1,354 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 7.64 per cent and one fatality, as per the data. On Tuesday, the national capital reported 1,414 cases with a positivity rate of 5.97 per cent and one fatality.

The national capital’s overall infection tally rose to 18,88,404, while the death toll climbed to 26,177.

There are 5,853 active cases of the disease in the city now, down from 5,986 the previous day. The number of containment zones has risen to 1,343. The hospitalisation rate has so far been low, accounting for less than three per cent of the total number of active cases, the bulletin stated.

Currently, 180 Covid-19 patients are admitted in the hospitals, while 4,319 are recuperating in home isolation. Of the 9,590 beds available for Covid-19 patients in various hospitals, only 186 are occupied, the data showed. The spurt in the cases and the test positivity rate over the last few weeks do not suggest the onset of a new wave, but people should keep basic mitigation measures in place to prevent the spread of the infection, said, experts.