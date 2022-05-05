STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Delhi's Jamia Millia Islamia likely to reopen in July, online class to go on

As per the plan, the university was to reopen after Eid but a senior university officials on Wednesday said that the reopening will take place only after July 15.

Published: 05th May 2022 04:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Jamia Millia Islamia

Jamia Millia Islamia (File Photo | Jamia Millia website)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) who have not seen their campus for the past over two years now will have to wait for another two months to attend physical classes. As per the plan, the university was to reopen after Eid. However, a senior university officials on Wednesday said that the reopening will take place only after July 15.

The official said that since the summer vacation is starting from May 15 to July 15, the university will remain closed for exams and will reopen only when the process for the new academic session for 2022-23 will begin.

Among all the educational institutes in the national capital, JMI has been the only university which has not been made fully functional yet, although it had resumed offline classes for the final-year students last month considering the demands of Science students who were not able to do their lab work and perform practicals.

JMI has been closed for over two years now. It was closed in December 2019 followed by CAA-NRC protests and the violence which had taken place on campus - and later on because of COVID. A source said that the university did not resume all the classes because it had not yet prepared the COVID protocol.

The registrar of the university professor Nazim Hussain Jafri had also shared last month that the university is still in the process of preparing hostels which were closed for two years.  

Since months, students have been holding several protests and marches inside and outside the campus demanding reopening of the university for the first and second year students as well but to no effect. 

Unfortunately, students who had taken admission in the first year in 2020 and now will go into their final year of their graduation will not been able to see their campus.

