Electricity subsidy to be available from Oct 1 for Delhiites who prefer it: Kejriwal
The Delhi consumers at present get "zero" power bill up to 200 units of electricity and a subsidy of Rs 800 on consuming 201 to 400 units of power per month.
Published: 05th May 2022 04:44 PM | Last Updated: 05th May 2022 06:28 PM
NEW DELHI: From October 1, the Delhi government will provide subsidy on electricity to consumers who opt for the scheme, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Thursday.
"The Delhi government will now ask people whether they want to avail subsidy on electricity. From October 1, only those consumers who opt for it will be provided the subsidy," he said during an online briefing.