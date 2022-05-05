STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Labour Day present: Delhi government offers free bus travel pass for construction employees

The proposed programme will assist construction employees in reducing their costs associated with work-related travel within the city.

Published: 05th May 2022 09:04 AM

DTC buses on Delhi’s roads. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Kejriwal government on Wednesday launched the 'free bus travel pass' initiative as a Labour Day present to all construction employees in the national capital. The proposed programme will assist construction employees in reducing their costs associated with work-related travel within the city.

This is in addition to the Delhi Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board's 14 existing welfare programmes for construction workers. "Our construction workers are builders of the nation and play a crucial part in the country’s economic prosperity," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said while launching the scheme and handing over the passes to the 100 construction employees.

Manish Sisodia said, "In Delhi, only a few construction workers get accommodation near their work site while many others travel to the work site or labour chowk from the outskirts of the national capital. This comes with a heavy price that they have to pay while travelling for work."

"To end travel-related woes of construction workers, the Kejriwal government has launched a free bus travel pass scheme for them. Now they will get free passes and rides to work in DTC buses across the city," he added.

Delhi has 12 lakh construction workers, 10 lakh of whom are registered with the DBOCWWB.

