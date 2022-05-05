Over 2,000 requests recieved for collection of e-waste: South Delhi Municipal Corporation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The online portal of Municipal Corporation (South) that facilitates selling of e-waste has received over 2,000 applications and over 900 people have so far availed the service, civic officials said on Wednesday.

The civic body in June last year launched the initiative for scientific disposal of e-waste lying in homes and offices of the people. The civic agency has partnered with RBH E-Waste Recycle Hub Pvt Ltd to dispose of old and unserviceable tech equipment from offices, RWAs, markets, and other areas under its jurisdiction.

Officials said that according to the agreement, the company purchases e-waste through an online system and ensures their proper disposal. "The company has paid `81 lakh nearly to purchase unused e-waste till now," officials said.

The civic body's IT Department launched an application https://ewaste.mcdservices.online for submitting an online request for collecting e-waste. It also started a toll-free number 1800-123-005566 for the same in a scientific manner.

The officials said that the initiative has so far received 2,393 applications for sale of e-waste items from the public. "With the online service, the South Corporation has been successfully disposing of e-waste generated from its area," an official said.