Several illegal meat shops sealed in north Delhi: NDMC

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Health department teams at the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday conducted a drive against illegal meat shops and sealed several such shops, officials said.

The teams had on Wednesday conducted "raids" across its six zones and sealed several such shops.

NDMC commissioner Sanjay Goel said on the second day of the special drive against illegal meat vendors and meat shops, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) sealed eight shops.

He said 14 shops were sealed by the corporation on Wednesday in action against illegal meat shops.

NDMC has six zones -- City Sadar Paharganj Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, Rohini Zone, Keshavpuram, Civil Lines zone and Narela Zone.

Goel said such action will continue in the coming days to curb the illegal sale of meat in the city.