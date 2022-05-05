STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Delhi

Several illegal meat shops sealed in north Delhi: NDMC

Health department teams at the BJP-led NDMC conducted a drive against illegal meat shops and sealed several such shops.

Published: 05th May 2022 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2022 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Meat Shop

Meat Shop (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Health department teams at the BJP-led North Delhi Municipal Corporation on Thursday conducted a drive against illegal meat shops and sealed several such shops, officials said.

The teams had on Wednesday conducted "raids" across its six zones and sealed several such shops.

NDMC commissioner Sanjay Goel said on the second day of the special drive against illegal meat vendors and meat shops, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) sealed eight shops.

He said 14 shops were sealed by the corporation on Wednesday in action against illegal meat shops.

NDMC has six zones -- City Sadar Paharganj Zone, Karol Bagh Zone, Rohini Zone, Keshavpuram, Civil Lines zone and Narela Zone.

Goel said such action will continue in the coming days to curb the illegal sale of meat in the city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NDMC North Delhi Municipal Corporation Delhi Delhi Illegal Meat Shops
India Matters
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu (Photo | PTI)
Sidhu preparing to get bowled out by Congress?
Indian Railways (Photo | PTI)
Indian Railways to build platform facilities for runaway kids
Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Tamil Nadu gets Pfizer’s biggest Asian drug hub
Chief Minister MK Stalin with Governor RN Ravi (File | EPS)
End to standoff? Guv Ravi forwards NEET Bill to Centre for President’s assent

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp